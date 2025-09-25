2 arrested in Orange County deadly shooting of 18-year-old woman in vehicle: Deputies

The Brief Two people have been arrested following a deadly shooting that took place earlier this month in Orange County. Jonathan Martinez and Joshua Benitez Rodriguez, both 20 years old, are now facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting/throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle. Karimar Nicole Rios, 18, was killed in the incident.



Two people have been arrested following the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old woman earlier this month in Orange County, deputies say.

Who has been arrested?

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrested two people in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old woman that took place earlier this month.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Jonathan Martinez and Joshua Benitez Rodriguez, both 20 years old, are now facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting/throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle.

Jonathan Martinez, left, and Joshua Rodriguez, right.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting still remain unclear. Authorities have not yet released any possible motives.

What's next:

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.

18-year-old woman found shot dead

The backstory:

Deputies with the OCSO said they responded around 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 9 to the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Lillwill Avenue regarding a vehicle crash with shots fired.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

When officials arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The woman was identified as Karimar Nicole Rios.