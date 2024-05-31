2 arrested in connection to Flagler County phone scams, are you a victim?

article

Two men are behind bars for allegedly impersonating a Flagler County Sheriff's Office employee, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Shawn Dufeal, 25, and Jameil LaBennett, 28, face multiple fraud charges for the alleged scheme.

The investigation started on May 30, when the FCSO received multiple reports of scam calls impersonating an agency employee. The callers claimed to be "Sergeant Miley" who is a real FCSO employee, deputies said.

The victims were told they had an active warrant for their arrest, but their arrest could be prevented by making a payment.

Dufeal is facing charges of scheming to defraud, grand theft, pickpocketing, and fraudulent use of identification without consent.

Bennett is facing charges of scheming to defraud, grand theft, pickpocketing, and falsely impersonating a police officer.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who received phone calls on May 30 from a caller claiming to be "Sergeant Mikey" to call the FCSO Communications Center at 386-313-4911.