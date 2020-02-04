2 arrested after Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled as 'bag full of drugs'
PANHANDLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol in the Panhandle said that they arrested two drug traffickers on I-10 on Saturday.
They said that the traffickers had multiple narcotics, including meth, cocaine, MDMA, and fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia. The drugs were found in a bag that read 'bag full of drugs.'
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office reportedly assisted in the arrest.
