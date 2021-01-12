2 arrested after fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say

article

Two people were arrested after a fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday to Americana Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

They said that they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them died at the scene and the other is said to be in critical condition. Deputies later learned a third male was dropped off in a personal vehicle at a nearby hospital. That person has succumbed to his injuries.

MORE NEWS: House presses forward on effort to impeach, remove Trump

The vehicle that dropped off the third victim was identified, deputies said. They used this to find the two suspects and detain them.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.