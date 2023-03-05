2 adults, dog escape house fire in Orlando, official says
Image 1 of 6
▼
Photo credit: Orlando Fire Department
Two people and a dog were able to safely escape a house fire Sunday morning in Orlando.
A spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department said no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
The fire was reported early Sunday at a home on Bahama Drive. Photos shared by Orlando Fire Department showed heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home.
No other details were immediately released.