Expand / Collapse search

1st Black man on Florida Supreme Court has died at age 88

By The Associated Press
Published 
Florida
Associated Press
article

TALLAHASSEE, UNITED STATES: People walk in front of the Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee 04 December, 2000. The US Supreme Court has asked the Florida Supreme court to reexamine their decision in the Florida recount extension that was given to th

Expand

TALLAHASSEE - The first Black man to serve on the Florida Supreme court has died. Joseph W. Hatchett was 88.

The court announced Saturday that Hatchett died in Tallahassee. No cause of death was given.

Hatchett was the first African American on the state high court when he was appointed by then Gov. Reubin Askew in 1975, according to the court.

In 1979, then-President Jimmy Carter named Hatchett to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hatchett graduated from Florida A&M University in 1954, then earned his law degree in 1959 from the Howard University School of Law.

Hatchett also worked as a federal prosecutor and in private practice.