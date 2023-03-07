19-year-old arrested, accused in shooting of teen at Rockledge apartment
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A 19-year-old is behind bars, accused of shooting a 15-year-old at an apartment complex in Rockledge.
Diante Stokes was arrested overnight. The victim's alleged guardian, 35-year-old Chanel Williams, has also been arrested in this case.
Police say she owns the gun Stokes allegedly used to shoot the teen. Her lawyer asked the judge for a $5,000 bond, saying she has a number of obligations at home.
The judge set her total bond at $50,000, citing community safety concerns.
Williams is set to appear in court again on March 30.