19-year-old arrested, accused in shooting of teen at Rockledge apartment

A 19-year-old is behind bars, accused of shooting a 15-year-old at an apartment complex in Rockledge.

Diante Stokes was arrested overnight. The victim's alleged guardian, 35-year-old Chanel Williams, has also been arrested in this case.

Police say she owns the gun Stokes allegedly used to shoot the teen. Her lawyer asked the judge for a $5,000 bond, saying she has a number of obligations at home.

The judge set her total bond at $50,000, citing community safety concerns.

Williams is set to appear in court again on March 30.