Teen shot at apartment complex in Brevard County, police say

A teenager was shot at an apartment complex overnight in Brevard County and transported to the hospital, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Rockledge Police Department told FOX 35 that the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Hammock Harbor Apartments. Details on the circumstances of the shooting are not known, nor was the boy's current condition.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the call, but police clarified that she is not suspected of shooting the teen.

Chanel Williams, 35, was arrested on charges of child neglect, furnishing a weapon to a minor, causing a child to commit an act of delinquency, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Rockledge police did not elaborate on Williams' arrest or the charges, but said the shooting remains under investigation.