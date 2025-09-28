18-year-old arrested after Deltona gas station shooting, officials say

article

Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Yeiriel Andres Tirado Diaz after allegedly shooting an occupied vehicle at a gas station Friday evening.

According to officials, Deputies responded to the incident at Circle K located at 1380 Howland Blvd. around 6:25 p.m.

Reports suggest that the victim was at a gas pump when Tirado Diaz pulled into the parking lot and opened fire. The victim, along with two passengers, got into their car to leave the scene while the suspect fired several more shots. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators say the victim knew Tirado Diaz personally, as the two were best friends for several years and had been arrested together in 2024.

Authorities report that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over legal charges; the victim's charges had been dropped while Tirado Diaz’s charges had not.

Tirado Diaz faces multiple charges, including:

Shooting into an occupied vehicle (no bond)

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle ($50,000 bond)

Three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm ($15,000 bond each).

Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.