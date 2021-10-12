Tuesday evening marked the 15th annual City of Orlando Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

The event was held at the Amway Center and featured special Latin dishes, authentic music, and entertainment. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer also spoke at the event, joined by District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz.

"Every year, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by having a lot of different events that honor the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in our nation, our state, and of course, our community," he said, "and it allows us to celebrate our great diversity and vibrancy."

Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County also received a special award.

