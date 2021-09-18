$15K reward offered for man suspected in murders of Florida mother, baby

The reward to help track down a suspected murder suspect in Orange County is now up to $15,000.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it has obtained two first-degree murder arrest warrants for Doujon Griffiths in the killings of a mother and her young child.

Deputies believe Griffiths shot and killed Massania Malcolm and then left her 1-year-old daughter, Jordania, to die in a hot car.

The two were found dead inside a car in a parking lot on Lake Ellenor Drive on Thursday.

Griffiths was already named a suspect in the attempted murder of the woman's boyfriend.

Deputies say the boyfriend was found with a gunshot wound earlier last week.

He later told deputies that he, his girlfriend, their infant daughter and his friend were in his car when he was shot by his friend.

He also said he believed his girlfriend may have been shot as well and that his friend drove off in the family car with his girlfriend and baby.

Griffiths remains on the loose.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

