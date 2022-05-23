Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old student accused of bringing loaded gun to Mount Dora Middle School

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Pictured: Generic photo of a gun.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at Mount Dora Middle School was arrested on Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school, according to an affidavit.

Authorities said the boy was reportedly seen smoking on the soccer field, which the principal said called for a search of him and his backpack to ensure there was nothing concerning school safety, the affidavit stated. 

STORY: Florida man crashes his car into Deltona home, then lies about car being stolen, deputies say

Inside the backpack, a school resource officer found a gun loaded with 13 rounds of ammo, the report said.

It's unclear where the student got the gun, but authorities said the gun was not reported stolen.