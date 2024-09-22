15-year-old arrested for discussing school bomb threat on Fortnite, Sheriff Chitwood says

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a 15-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly discussing a school bomb threat with others while playing Fortnite.

"We arrested another student for a hoax threat this morning. While playing Fortnite, he told another player he'd get some explosives and blow up Pine Ridge High School. We responded to the Fortify Florida tip around 1:30 a.m.," Sheriff Chitwood posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Recently, especially in Volusia County, there has been an influx of apparent school threats made by students on social media and the internet. Several students across the state, including in Central Florida, has been arrested and charged with school shooting threats, a potential felony.

Sheriff Chitwood has gained national attention by posting the kids' mug shots and "perp walk" videos, showing them in handcuffs being led into the juvenile detention center.

However, Sheriff Chitwood appeared to show restraint on Sunday, saying he would not show the 15-year-old's photo because that child has autism.

"He's 15. Here's the thing. He has autism. I am not going to perp walk this kid on video this time. He's in custody with a felony charge, and will be facing the consequences of his actions. My promise to publicly show others who make these threats still stands." he said.

Last week during a press conference in regard to the large increase in hoax school threats, Sheriff Chitwood spoke about the issue and his reasoning for releasing identities.

"Parents, you don't want to raise your kids, I'm going to start raising them. Every time we make an arrest, your kid's photo is going to be put out there. And if I could do it, I'm going to perp walk your kid so that everybody can see what your kid's up to," said Sheriff Chitwood.

