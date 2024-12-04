Florida boy, 14, arrested a year after shooting, killing teen during meeting to buy gun, deputies say

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for murder on Tuesday, a year after deputies said he shot and killed another teenager he met to buy a gun, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 2, 2023, deputies said the teen arranged to meet 19-year-old Griffin Smith at a Dollar General store on Marion Oaks Boulevard in Ocala to purchase a firearm. During the meeting, the 14-year-old began shooting at Smith's pickup truck as he drove off, officials said.

Deputies later found Smith inside his truck near the woods behind Marion Oaks Community Center and discovered that he had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Similar story: Family of Marion County teen shot, killed by friend speaks out: 'I loved him'

The gun the two had discussed was also found in Smith's vehicle, deputies said.

Days later, investigators discovered the suspect had been arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. During that arrest, he allegedly fled from deputies in a stolen car while in possession of a firearm.

After collecting DNA evidence and speaking with witnesses, detectives determined the teen was responsible for Smith's death. He is being held in the Marion County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: