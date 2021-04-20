Police: Boy, 14, dies in crash after taking grandmother's SUV for joyride

An SUV was ripped in half after crashing into a utility pole in Ocala. A 14-year-old was behind the wheel and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ocala police said witnesses saw the car speeding down the street. FOX 35 News spoke exclusively with the mother who said she had no clue he was even on the road.

Javariy Wilson crashed his grandmother’s car just a half-mile from her home, investigators said. His mother said she is devastated that one foolish joyride left her planning a funeral.

"I didn’t see the scene, but I saw in passing the rescue team," KeTedra Taylor said. "I didn’t know it was for him. What mother can prepare for something like that?"

Wilson was killed instantly when he crashed his grandmother’s Chevy Trailblazer Monday evening.

"He had an itch for driving and typical teen joyriding," his mother said. "He lost control."

Advertisement

Taylor said her son had a promising future playing football and will be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh, especially his six siblings.

"Javariy was the life of the party – live wire – as they say the GOAT in football," Taylor said.

But one wrong decision had a deadly consequence.

A witness told Ocala police that the car was going about 90 miles per hour when it veered into oncoming traffic.

While trying to get back onto the right side of the road, police said the car went airborne off the shoulder of the road and struck a wooden utility pole before landing upside down on top of a barbwire fence.

"The one best friend was actually on speaker phone with him at the time of the accident," Taylor said.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Message to any parent of any teenager, monitor your kids," Taylor said. "Don’t let them grab your keys if they’re underage because you can be preparing for a funeral for a teenager just like I am."

Taylor said she plans to do a balloon release celebrating her son’s life this weekend.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.