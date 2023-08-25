VIDEO: 14-year-old driver arrested in high-speed chase with Florida deputies, officials say

A teenage boy has been arrested following a high-speed chase with Marion County deputies.

Authorities said the 14-year-old was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to register a motor vehicle.

The chase happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18. Deputies tried stopping his vehicle near Southwest Highway 200 and Southwest 95th Street Road because it did not have a license plate, officials said.

Deputies said the teen refused to stop and sped off for several miles toward Ocala.

With the help of the sheriff's office's helicopter, they were able to track the teen down and stop him after conducting a P.I.T. maneuver near S Pine Avenue.

Two juveniles who were passengers in the vehicle were detained and later released to their guardians, deputies said.

The teen driver was booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice and was later released to a mentor on supervised release.