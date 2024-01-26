14 places you can get a free car wash in Orlando this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Inflation over the last couple of months has left many with emptier pockets than in previous years.
Although there won't be much relief at the grocery store register – there will be some at the car wash this weekend.
Those who live in the Orlando area can get a free car wash this weekend at the Waters Carwash's 14 locations.
To get a free car wash, text "WATERS" to 22322. The free wash weekend will run from January 26 until January 28.
Waters Carwash is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Here are the 14 locations where you can get a free carwash:
- Davenport - 45650 US-27
- Haines City - 35379 US-27
- Kissimmee - 2835 E Osceola Parkway
- Kissimmee - 1040 West Osceola Parkway
- Lakeland - 3635 Lakeland Highlands Road
- Orlando - 2605 W Colonial Dr
- Orlando - 5306 North Orange Blossom Trail
- Orlando - 193 S Kirkman Road
- Orlando - 10785 South John Young Parkway
- Orlando - 3965 S Kirkman Road
- Orlando - 12491 South Orange Blossom Trail
- Orlando - 340 South Alafaya Trail
- Sanford - 3767 S Orlando Dr
- Winter Springs - 1464 Tuskawilla Road
- DeLand - 1712 North Woodland Blvd
The Orlando Magic's 321 Hype team will also be in attendance at the 3965 South Kirkman Road location from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.