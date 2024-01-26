Expand / Collapse search

14 places you can get a free car wash in Orlando this weekend

By Kiah Armstrong
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Inflation over the last couple of months has left many with emptier pockets than in previous years. 

Although there won't be much relief at the grocery store register – there will be some at the car wash this weekend. 

Those who live in the Orlando area can get a free car wash this weekend at the Waters Carwash's 14 locations. 

To get a free car wash, text "WATERS" to 22322. The free wash weekend will run from January 26 until January 28. 

Waters Carwash is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. 

Here are the 14 locations where you can get a free carwash:

  • Davenport - 45650 US-27
  • Haines City - 35379 US-27
  • Kissimmee - 2835 E Osceola Parkway
  • Kissimmee - 1040 West Osceola Parkway
  • Lakeland - 3635 Lakeland Highlands Road
  • Orlando - 2605 W Colonial Dr
  • Orlando - 5306 North Orange Blossom Trail
  • Orlando - 193 S Kirkman Road
  • Orlando - 10785 South John Young Parkway
  • Orlando - 3965 S Kirkman Road
  • Orlando - 12491 South Orange Blossom Trail
  • Orlando - 340 South Alafaya Trail
  • Sanford - 3767 S Orlando Dr
  • Winter Springs - 1464 Tuskawilla Road
  • DeLand - 1712 North Woodland Blvd

The Orlando Magic's 321 Hype team will also be in attendance at the 3965 South Kirkman Road location from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.  