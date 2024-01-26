14 places you can get a free car wash in Orlando this weekend

Inflation over the last couple of months has left many with emptier pockets than in previous years.

Although there won't be much relief at the grocery store register – there will be some at the car wash this weekend.

Those who live in the Orlando area can get a free car wash this weekend at the Waters Carwash's 14 locations.

To get a free car wash, text "WATERS" to 22322. The free wash weekend will run from January 26 until January 28.

Waters Carwash is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Here are the 14 locations where you can get a free carwash:

Davenport - 45650 US-27

Haines City - 35379 US-27

Kissimmee - 2835 E Osceola Parkway

Kissimmee - 1040 West Osceola Parkway

Lakeland - 3635 Lakeland Highlands Road

Orlando - 2605 W Colonial Dr

Orlando - 5306 North Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando - 193 S Kirkman Road

Orlando - 10785 South John Young Parkway

Orlando - 3965 S Kirkman Road

Orlando - 12491 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando - 340 South Alafaya Trail

Sanford - 3767 S Orlando Dr

Winter Springs - 1464 Tuskawilla Road

DeLand - 1712 North Woodland Blvd

The Orlando Magic's 321 Hype team will also be in attendance at the 3965 South Kirkman Road location from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.