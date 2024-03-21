12-year-old girl reported missing in Orange County

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing girl.

Yaxielys García De Jesús, 12, was reported missing by her family members around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said Yaxielys was seen on camera leaving her family's apartment in the area off Reams Road and Buena Place in Windermere earlier Thursday around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities are concerned for her safety due to her age.

Yaxielys is described as a Hispanic female who has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a short black dress and sandals. The photo below shows how the girl's hair looked as she left home.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-HELP (4357).