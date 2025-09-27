12-year-old arrested in Flagler County after making threats in group chat, officials say

article

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly threatened to stab another child during an argument in a group chat.

Deputies say the child sent a photo of a box of 15 knives and a brass knuckle, along with messages threatening the other child.

The 12-year-old admitted to sending the threats out of anger. Deputies recovered the knives from his room with his parents’ consent.

He was charged with written or electronic threats to kill or commit bodily harm. He was processed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.