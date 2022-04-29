11th Annual St. Johns River Festival of the Arts in Sanford

Artists return to Historic Downtown Sanford to line the iconic brick streets with fine arts and fine crafts for the 11th Annual St. Johns River Festival of the Arts.

Over 150 acclaimed local, regional and national artists will gather in the heart of Sanford for a weekend of art appreciation and education. The event will take place on Saturday, April 30th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 1st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free, and all proceeds support the festival’s Art-For-Kids Scholarship program, which provides free art classes to children in Seminole County.

Daily Festival Features

