11-year-old arrested after writing threat at school in Deland, officials say

An 11-year-old student was arrested, handcuffed, and walked to the Volusia County juvenile detention center after allegedly writing a threat on a school desk. That student is now potentially facing a felony charge.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the Southwest Middle School student wrote a "kill list" on his school desk "because he was angry and having a bad day."

School officials discovered the message and immediately notified law enforcement. The suspect was taken into custody on a felony charge of making a written threat to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the seriousness of such threats, regardless of intent, reminding families that disruptive or violent behavior will not be tolerated in schools.

This incident adds to a growing number of arrests in the county this year involving students accused of making threats on campus.