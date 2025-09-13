Two Volusia County students arrested for school threats, officials say

article

The Brief A 15-year-old student typed a threat on his school-issued laptop, saying he planned to bring a gun to Deltona High School and shoot another student. In a separate incident, a 13-year-old student drew an AR-15-style rifle on his desk at River Springs Middle School, along with the words "F*** my school" and a date and time, according to deputies. Both students were arrested on second-degree felony charges and taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing.



Two Volusia County students were arrested Friday after allegedly making threats against their schools, according to deputies.

Investigators said a 15-year-old student typed a threat on his school-issued laptop, saying he planned to bring a gun to Deltona High School and shoot another student. The message triggered a Gaggle alert, which notified the school resource deputy.

Deputies said the student was detained before boarding the bus home. According to officials, the student admitted to writing the threat but told investigators he did not mean it and was upset over being picked on.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old student drew an AR-15-style rifle on his desk at River Springs Middle School, along with the words "F*** my school" and a date and time, according to deputies.

According to officials, the student told investigators he had been bullied but had not reported it and was trying to handle the situation on his own.

Both students were arrested on second-degree felony charges and taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing.

Deputies emphasized that while bullying is a serious issue, making threats is never the answer. Parents are urged to talk with their children about reporting bullying and the consequences of making violent threats.