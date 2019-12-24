100 hot meals served on Christmas Day to families in need

article

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson and staff have joined forces with The Community Hope Center Inc. and Osceola Council on Aging to distribute 100 hot meals during Christmas Day to families in need.



For the past two years, the Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson and his office have provided hot meals during Christmas to families in need. This meal will be served on Christmas Day, beginning at 11 a.m. at Osceola Council on Aging 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee FL 34744.