10 Brevard County school buses being fitted with AI tech to improve safety

Over half a million school buses travel in the United States, flashing their red stop signs. But many drivers pass illegally. Company Bus Patrol has a high-tech solution to a growing problem.

"People are waking up because of the consequences of this specific problem that is just too dire. Kids are getting killed every year because cars don’t stop for school buses," said Jean Souliere, the CEO, and founder of Bus Patrol.

Souliere says their company is kicking off a pilot program, outfitting ten buses in Brevard County with new AI technology called "Ava."

They join a few other Florida counties and states across the country that use this technology. We cloud-connect all that on an Amazon Web Services cloud. When the stop arm is deployed, she is able to detect cars that illegally pass a school bus," Souliere said.

