1-year-old boy falls from 3rd-floor apartment window in Rockledge: police
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An investigation is ongoing after a 1-year-old boy fell from an apartment window in Rockledge Thursday morning, police said.
What we know:
Officers say the child fell from a third-floor window at the Southgate Apartments around 9 a.m. He was crying and alert when emergency responders arrived and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
According to Rockledge Police spokesperson Cpl. Deakins, it appears someone opened a window for ventilation, and the child may have climbed onto something before falling out.
What we don't know:
The child's current condition is unknown, and it's unclear whether any adults were present in the apartment at the time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Rockledge Police on July 24, 2025.