1-year-old boy falls from 3rd-floor apartment window in Rockledge: police

An investigation is ongoing after a 1-year-old boy fell from an apartment window in Rockledge Thursday morning, police said.

What we know:

Officers say the child fell from a third-floor window at the Southgate Apartments around 9 a.m. He was crying and alert when emergency responders arrived and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Rockledge Police spokesperson Cpl. Deakins, it appears someone opened a window for ventilation, and the child may have climbed onto something before falling out.

What we don't know:

The child's current condition is unknown, and it's unclear whether any adults were present in the apartment at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

