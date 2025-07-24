Expand / Collapse search

1-year-old boy falls from 3rd-floor apartment window in Rockledge: police

By
Published  July 24, 2025 12:02pm EDT
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando
1-year-old falls from 3rd-story apartment window

1-year-old falls from 3rd-story apartment window

An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old boy fell from an apartment window on Thursday morning in Rockledge, Florida, police said. The child's current condition is unknown.

The Brief

    • A 1-year-old fell from a third-floor apartment window in Rockledge Thursday morning.
    • The child was airlifted to a children’s hospital for treatment.
    • It's unclear whether any adults were present in the apartment at the time.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An investigation is ongoing after a 1-year-old boy fell from an apartment window in Rockledge Thursday morning, police said.

What we know:

Officers say the child fell from a third-floor window at the Southgate Apartments around 9 a.m. He was crying and alert when emergency responders arrived and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

According to Rockledge Police spokesperson Cpl. Deakins, it appears someone opened a window for ventilation, and the child may have climbed onto something before falling out.

What we don't know:

The child's current condition is unknown, and it's unclear whether any adults were present in the apartment at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Rockledge Police on July 24, 2025.

Brevard CountyNews