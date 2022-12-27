1 woman dead, 1 injured in Marion County house fire on SW 52nd Court

article

One woman died and another was injured in a house fire in Marion County.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the residential fire early Tuesday evening at 8835 SW 52nd Court. Approximately 31 firefighters worked to knock out the blaze at the single-story home.

Marion County firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 8835 SW 52nd Court on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. One woman died at the scene while a second woman was transported to the hospital. [Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue]

The woman who died was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other woman was transported to a local hospital. The fire was extinguished by 8 p.m. and no firefighters were injured.