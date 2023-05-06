1 person stabbed in New Smyrna Beach following possible argument over fireworks: Police

article

New Smyrna Beach police believe one person was stabbed because of an argument over the use of fireworks, a news release states.

Police said the incident began Friday around 6:32 p.m. at 160 North Causeway at the west boat ramps.

A witness told police that two men were involved in a verbal altercation over "what appeared to be the use of fireworks."

The argument became physical and one person was stabbed three times resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to the victim who was taken to a hospital.

A criminal investigation is ongoing and charges are pending police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Cilenti at 386-424-2249.