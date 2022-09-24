1 person shot in chest in Daytona Beach after possible road rage incident

article

One person was shot during an alleged road rage incident in Daytona Beach Saturday evening.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Vine St.

A man allegedly shot another man in the chest. The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The suspect is in custody and police have recovered the gun that was used in the shooting.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the motive behind the shooting could be "road rage" related.

This is ongoing investigation.