1 person killed, another injured in Lake County crash: FHP

A 32-year-old Umatilla man was killed in a crash in Lake County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on County Road 450A and Pine Street around 6:11 a.m.

According to the incident report, the man was driving his 1996 Honda Civic westbound on County Road 450A approaching Pine Street when a 2008 Toyota Tacoma failed to yield and came into the direct path of the Honda Civic.

The front side of the Honda Civic collided with the left side of the Toyota. The 40-year-old driver of the Toyota Tacoma was transported to a local hospital and is facing serious injuries.

The driver of the Civic was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.