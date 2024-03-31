1 person ejected, 2 others injured in Osceola County crash: FHP

article

One person was ejected from a car, and two others were also injured following a crash in Kissimmee Sunday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 3:01 p.m., the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on I-4 when they attempted to switch from the outside lane to the center lane. The driver crashed into a Jeep Wrangler, which collided with a Chrysler Town & Country.

The Jeep overturned, resulting in the back seat passenger being ejected and the front passenger and driver being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ejected passenger, a 34-year-old man from Haines City, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

No one else in the other two cars was injured, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.