1 killed, two teens injured in Lake County wrong-way crash: FHP

article

The Brief According to officials, troopers arrived at approximately 11:40 p.m. The deadly crash took place on State Road 19, south of Arrowtree Boulevard.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took place Saturday night in Lake County.

According to officials, troopers arrived at approximately 11:40 p.m. The deadly crash took place on State Road 19, south of Arrowtree Boulevard.

A 2020 Audi A3 occupied by two 17-year-old passengers from Groveland, traveling southbound, veered into the northbound lane.

A 2013 Ford Mustang driven by a 30-year-old from Dunnellon was heading north on the same road, and was unable to avoid the Audi, resulting in a direct impact between the two vehicles.

Reports suggest the left side of the Audi struck the left side of the Mustang. Following the collision, the Mustang lost control, ran off the roadway to the right, and crashed into a nearby ditch.

Officials arrived at the scene, and the 17-year-old driver and passenger of the Audi A3 were transported to South Lake Hospital with minor injuries.

The 30-year-old driver of the Ford Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

