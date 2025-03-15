1 killed, multiple injured in crash on I-4 west in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning in Seminole County.
According to officials, troopers arrived at approximately 3:57 a.m.
The crash occurred on I-4 westbound at mile marker 94 (State Road 434) in Longwood.
"Preliminary evidence shows the crash involved a 2012 Honda Accord, a 2025 Honda Odyssey, and a 2007 Peterbilt Semi-Tractor-Trailer," said an FHP spokesperson.
Multiple occupants were transported to area hospitals. According to officials, there has been one confirmed fatality.
This crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This information came from the Florida Highway Patrol.