1 killed, multiple injured in crash on I-4 west in Seminole County

Published  March 15, 2025 10:19am EDT
The Brief

    • Troopers arrived at the scene of the crash at approximately 3:57 a.m.
    • The crash occurred on I-4 westbound at mile marker 94 (State Road 434) in Longwood.
    • Multiple occupants were transported to area hospitals. According to officials, there has been one confirmed fatality.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning in Seminole County.

According to officials, troopers arrived at approximately 3:57 a.m.

The crash occurred on I-4 westbound at mile marker 94 (State Road 434) in Longwood.

"Preliminary evidence shows the crash involved a 2012 Honda Accord, a 2025 Honda Odyssey, and a 2007 Peterbilt Semi-Tractor-Trailer," said an FHP spokesperson.

Multiple occupants were transported to area hospitals. According to officials, there has been one confirmed fatality.  

This crash remains under investigation.

The Source: This information came from the Florida Highway Patrol.

