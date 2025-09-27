1 killed in motorcycle crash on Florida Turnpike near I-4, officials say

article

Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday on the Florida Turnpike near the interchange with I-4.

According to Troopers, the rider of a 2013 Victory Cross Country Tour motorcycle was heading northbound on the Turnpike, entering the express lanes at mile marker 259, when the rider lost control.

Reports suggest the 40-year-old man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the northbound travel lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.