1 killed, 2 injured in Volusia County car crash: FHP

A man was killed and two people were hospitalized following a car crash in Volusia County, FHP said.

On Saturday, a Honda traveling along I-4 around 3:22 a.m. collided with the back of a Hyundai causing the Honda to rotate counterclockwise - striking the median guardrail.

The Honda then ran off the roadway, traveled into a ditch embankment and became airborne, striking a tree.

The Hyundai also ran off the roadway, overturning multiple times, resulting in the front passenger being ejected from the car.

The Hyundai passenger, a 37-year-old man from DeLand, died at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.