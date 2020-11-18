1 injured in Orlando apartment fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Fire crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Orange County.
This happened at the Colonial Landings Condos on Torrington Ave in Orlando Wednesday morning.
Officials say one person suffered burn injuries. That person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
The fire has been put out. Orange County Fire Rescue will provide updates as more details are known.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Advertisement