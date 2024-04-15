1 injured in Cape Canaveral shooting, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A man was injured in a shooting in Cape Canaveral on Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m.

The adult male victim was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies have identified everyone involved in the incident. There is no danger to the public at this time.

No arrests have been made.

"Agents are on scene attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," a spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

BREVARD COUNTY NEWS: Florida man caught driving on I-95 at 108 mph was in a hurry to see his girlfriend: deputies

This is a developing story.