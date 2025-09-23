1 injured after suspect opens fire on vehicle in Fruitland Park; police asking for information

The Brief A shooting took place on Friday, Sept. 19, in the area of U.S. Highway 27/441 and Register Road in Fruitland Park. One person was injured when an unknown car with an unknown suspect shot at them while driving. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Fruitland Park Police Department (FPPD) at (352) 360-6655.



One person was injured in a Fruitland Park shooting last week when police say a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle without provocation.

What led to the shooting?

What we know:

The Fruitland Park Police Department (FPPD) responded to reports of a shooting around 10:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, in the area of U.S. Highway 27/441 and Register Road.

Through an investigation, officials determined the shooting began while two vehicles were traveling northbound on U.S. 27/441 near South Register Road.

According to a police report, the suspect's vehicle, which is an unknown make and model, was in the far-left lane, while the victim's vehicle, a 2012 black Mazda four-door, was in the middle lane.

The occupants of the alleged victim's vehicle reported that individuals in the suspect's vehicle shot several rounds from a firearm at them without provocation. They said they did not know the suspect(s) and were unable to provide a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Officers observed multiple bullet holes along the left side of the victim's vehicle, and the vehicle was also leaking fluid from the front end.

The driver of the victim's vehicle sustained a graze wound from one of the bullets, officials said. The driver was transported to a local hospital, treated and later released.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine what events could have led up to the shooting or what the possible motive behind the shooting was.

Officials are still working to identify the suspect(s) and their vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the FPPD at (352) 360-6655.