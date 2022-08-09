1 dead, two hurt in shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Authorities said one person is dead, and two others were hurt following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Mount Dora, which is northwest of Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Holly Creek Road and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead. A woman, also believed to be in her 20s, and a teen boy was also hurt and drove themselves to a nearby hospital, officials said. Both are expected to survive.

Deputies said they are not looking for anyone else connected to the shooting. No information on what led to the shooting or the relationship between the three people was immediately released.