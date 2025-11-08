1 dead in Osceola crash involving motorcycle, Lexus: FHP

The Brief The crash happened in the area of W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Parkway Boulevard, according to troopers. It is not yet clear what led to the crash.



One person is dead after a crash in Kissimmee on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 4:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Parkway Boulevard and involved a motorcycle and 2017 Lexus RX. Troopers believe the motorcyclist was traveling in the inside lane when the Lexus changed lanes into its path, causing the motorcycle to strike the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene, according to officials. The occupants of the Lexus remained on scene and were not injured.

Troopers said the crash prompted a roadblock in the area.

Victim information has yet to be released and the crash remains under investigation.