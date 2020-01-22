Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in shooting near hotel off of South Orange Blossom Trail; suspect at-large

Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Homicide detectives with the Orlando Police Department say a man is dead following a shooting at a hotel off of S. Orange Blossom Trail. 

Officers late Wednesday evening responded to the Vacation Lodge, at 720 S. Orange Blossom Trail, in reference to a shooting.  They said they made contact with a man on the second floor.   He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and succumbed to his wounds.

The search for a suspect(s) continues.  Authorities are looking for a dark-colored Chevrolet vehicle.  Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).