1 dead in shed fire at home near Ormond Beach

A person was killed in a Sunday morning shed fire at a home near Ormond Beach, according to Volusia County deputies.

Investigators said the person was identified as a 50-year-old man who was living in the shed at the home, located on Seville Street.

Officials said the victim, who was pulled from the doorway of the shed by a witness, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county and state fire marshal's office are investigating the cause of the fire, but initial indications show that it appears to have been an accident.

The sheriff's office is looking to identify the victim's next of kin before releasing the name of the man.