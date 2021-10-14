1 dead following experimental plane crash in Titusville, authorities say

One person is dead following the crash of an experimental plane at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, authorities have confirmed to FOX 35 News.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Titusville police officers responded to a report of a plane crash at the airport located at 355 Golden Knights Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation revealed a small experimental-style airplane crashed near the runway and became engulfed in flames. Witnesses could see the smoke from the crash.

Rescuers say a man who was piloting the plane was the only person on board and there were no other injuries. The pilot died at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and Titusville Police are assisting with the investigation.

