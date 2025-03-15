1 dead in Lake County crash after vehicle hits pedestrian: troopers

The Brief One person is dead following a Lake County crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Troopers reported the crash took place around 12:50 a.m. in the area of Plymouth Sorrento Road and Adair Avenue. Troopers said the driver in the crash was not injured, but the pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later died.



One person is dead following a Lake County crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the driver in the crash was not injured, but the pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later died.

How did the deadly crash happen?

What we know:

FHP reported the crash took place around 12:50 a.m. in the area of Plymouth Sorrento Road and Adair Avenue.

Troopers said a 2017 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on Plymouth Sorrento Road, north of Adair Avenue, while a pedestrian was walking south in the southbound travel lane on Plymouth Sorrento Road, north of Adair Avenue, in the direct path of the car.

An official crash report shows that the right side of the car hit the pedestrian.

The driver of the car was not transported to the hospital and remained on scene, officials said.

Troopers said the pedestrian was transported to the AdventHealth Apopka Hospital and then pronounced dead.

The FHP said the crash currently remains under investigation.

View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts and road closures in Orlando and around Central Florida.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: