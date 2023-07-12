1 person killed in two-vehicle crash in Seminole County, troopers say

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on State Road 426 and Via Loma Dr. in Oviedo, around 8 a.m.

Troopers said the driver of the first vehicle was a 70-year-old, man, driving a 2019 RAM van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was a 31-year-old woman driving a 2019 Ford Fusion. She is not injured and remained at the scene, according to troopers.

There is currently a roadblock for both lanes on State Road 426.

The cause of the accident and the sequence of events are still being investigated.