Man dies after being shot while walking to gas station in Sanford, police say

One man has died following a shooting that happened in Sanford early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 1 a.m., police said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of West 25th street.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The victim was reportedly walking to a gas station with two family members when he encountered another group of people.

An argument began between the victim and another man before the two started to physically fight. The suspect shot the victim and ran away from the scene, police said.

No other details have been released.