1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle in Kissimmee

The Kissimmee Police Department on Thursday evening responded to a fatal traffic incident involving a train and one vehicle.

A 911 call came in at approximately 6:15 p.m. on March 11 after a car heading westbound was hit by a SunRail train on East Vine Street.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Westbound lanes of East Vine Street were shut down between Michigan and Orange Blossom Trail for several hours pending while authorities conducted an investigation.

The identify of the deceased was not immediately released.