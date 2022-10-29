1 dead after shooting in Winter Garden

article

One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning.

According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say a suspect in the shooting was believed to be in a nearby residence. As officers surrounded the home, they say there were two silver cars in the area where gunshots were exchanged.

"Officers pulled behind a silver Chevrolet sedan in the area, and it fled from officers Northbound on State Road 429. Shortly after fleeing, the suspect driving this vehicle crashed into a guard rail, and officers were able to apprehend him without any additional issues," police said.

The driver of the vehicle denied being involved. Police say two firearms were found in the vehicle he was driving.

When officers searched the home, they said no one was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Dave Clarke at 407-656-3636 or CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS.