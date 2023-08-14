1 dead after shooting in Palm Coast neighborhood, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - One person was shot and killed in Palm Coast Monday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. at a home on Blare Drive. When deputies arrived, they found one person dead.
The victim and the suspect reportedly knew each other, authorities said. What led to the deadly shooting was not immediately released.
Law enforcement is not searching for any other suspects at this time.