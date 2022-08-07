1 dead after shooting in Citra, deputies say

One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Citra Saturday according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded shortly before 2 a.m. near the 4700 block of W Highway 318 and found a male that had been shot and killed.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward by calling Detective Daniel Pinder at (352) 368-3508. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867).