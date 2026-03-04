Man found dead outside Leesburg apartment complex in apparent shooting, police say

The Brief A 37-year-old man was found shot multiple times outside a Leesburg apartment complex, police say. He was taken to UF Health Leesburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 37-year-old man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside an apartment complex in Leesburg on Wednesday, police said.

Officers with the Leesburg Police Department responded at about 1:02 a.m. to a report of a person shot multiple times at Parkside Apartments, 706 W. Dixie Ave.

What we know:

Officers said they found an adult white male lying outside with several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to UF Health Leesburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities said next of kin had not yet been notified.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Detectives are interviewing residents and potential witnesses.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, and it is unclear if authorities have identified a suspect.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Police said updates will be released as more information becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 352-728-9862 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.